Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega, gifts dad car for Christmas [Video]

They say love is the reason for the season, and Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega is leading the way in this regard after she took to social media to share how her father celebrated after she gifted him a Toyota Camry car on Christmas day.

The 26-year-old footballer shared the video of the moment she presented the car to her dad on her Twitter page, with the caption:

“So I gift my Dad a car as a Christmas gift and he is super happy…I’m so emotional, right now.. see the way he is Dancing OMG…he is so cute.”

The excited father was seen in the video dancing with other family members as his sparkling gift was unveiled.

Ordega who plays for club side Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Women’s Super League revealed that she will surprise her mother with a brand new house on her birthday in February.

“I will sure surprise my Mum with a House on her birthday in February hopefully. God bless them for me.”

