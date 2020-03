Francisca Ordega is the daughter many mothers are hoping to have.

The Super Falcons star took to her Twitter hours ago to reveal the details of the house she built for her mothe. She also teased that she can now ‘marry in peace’ having done this for her mother.

“Congratulations Mother…enjoy your new home…love you so much sweetheart….you are the best Mum in the world…you deserve the best….I know you are proud of me….now I can marry in peace,” she wrote.

Check out the post below: