Super Eagles to take on Ivory Coast, Tunisia in October friendlies

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will go up against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in friendlies in October.

This was disclosed by president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick in a statement released on the football body’s verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to Pinnick, the Eagles will take on Cote d’Ivoire on 9th October before facing Tunisia four days later. Both matches are scheduled to take place in Austria.

“On the 9th of October, the Super Eagles will play former African champions, Cote D’Ivoire in a friendly game, then face another African giant and former champions Tunisia, four days later, on the 13th.

“Both games will be held in Austria for a few obvious reasons. Due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an ideal venue.

“I’ll have to stress as well, that ALL costs will be borne by the Football Federations of both Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire, as well as Tunisia.”

The last time the Super Eagles faced Cote d’Ivoire was also in a friendly game in 2015 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

While the Eagles and Tunisia last met in the third-placed match at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt which the Eagles won 1-0.

