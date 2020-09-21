Super Eagles stars model dazzling new jerseys

When it comes to jerseys, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are undoubtedly numero uno in the game.

Many remember the frenzy that followed the launch of the Eagles shirts ahead of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The Nike-designed ‘feather’ jersey sold out in minutes after it launched, with incredible sights of fans queuing across streets in London and other global cities for the famous shirts.

And now, the American kit makers have released easily their drippiest shirts for the three-time African champions.

The new jersey is predominantly white in the middle, with stripes of green of various shades on either side – creating the effect of a local ‘ankara’ fabric.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the new shirts will be donned by the Eagles from 2020 to 2022.

Fans of the Super Eagles can only hope for success as bright as their new shirts.

Check out more of the new designs below…

