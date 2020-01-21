Super Eagles star, Onyekuru, wife welcome baby girl in Canada

Super Eagles’ striker, Henry Onyekuru, has welcomed a baby girl, with wife, Esty.
The Galatasaray forward announced the birth of his child via Instastory on Tuesday.
Esty also welcomed the new baby in a post on Instagram from a location believed to be in Toronto, Canada.
“Welcome to the world, my twin. You have an amazing strong brother, a father who will protect you forever. And a mother who ride or die with you. You are loved my Princess,” she said.
The couple, who also have a two-year-old son, got wedded in July 2019 in Benin, the Edo State capital.