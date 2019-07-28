Super Eagles Star, Henry Onyekuru, Weds Spouse in Benin

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru finally tied the knot with his spouse in a traditional wedding on Saturday.

Onyekuru, 22, was joined by international teammates including Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo in the ancient city of Benin to celebrate his marriage.

The Galatasaray of Turkey forward was a member of the Nigeria squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last season, the ex-Kas Eupen star had an outstanding campaign during his loan spell in Turkey, netting 14 times as Galatasaray won the Super Lig title.

His marriage comes bare months after another Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in Owerri, the Imo State capital.