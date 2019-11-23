Super Eagles Star Etebo Karo Welcomes Daughter With Wife

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Super Eagles Star Etebo Karo Welcomes Daughter With Wife

Congratulations to Etebo Karo and his wife Bethel.

The footballer took to his Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child, a baby daughter. The couple also share a son together.

“God has Blessed my home with another lovely fruit am just short of words right now but I just want to give thanks to God Almighty and use this opportunity to appreciate my Wife for the courage she summon during this period,” he wrote, adding, “Atleast I witness this one all my legs Dey shake. once again thanks to Oluwa.”

See his post below:

Related Posts

Ray J Denies Leaving His Pregnant Wife and Their Daughter Stranded

November 23, 2019

Michael Jackson Estate-Approved Biopic is in the Works

November 23, 2019

Toke Makinwa Addresses Unhealthy Beef Between Fans of #BBNaija Stars

November 22, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *