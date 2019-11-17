Super Eagles smash Lesotho in Afcon Qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Eagles came from a goal down on Sunday to thrash Lesotho 4-2 in the African Cup of Nation’s qualifier played in Maseru.

Underdogs Lesotho took a shock lead on 11 minutes through Nkoto, but the Eagles, like they did in the previous game against Benin, hit back through playmaker Alex Iwobi.

The three-time African champions then made their dominance reflect in the scoreline as Chukwueze netted the second goal after a great assist from Victor Osimhen, who also laid on the first goal.

Osmhen deservedly got on the score sheet on 75th minute after the Eagles broke through Ola Aina who found the Lille striker to drive home his first goal from open play for Nigeria.

The gangling striker was on song again on 85th minute, scoring his brace to make it 4-1 for Nigeria following a blistering counterattack launched by substitute Ramon Azeez.

Lesotho got a late consolation through an own goal from Nigeria’s Chidozie Awaziem, but it did little to take the shine off a sparkling display from Gernot Rohr’s men.

Super Eagles remain on top of the group with six points from two games ahead of the resumption of qualifiers next year.