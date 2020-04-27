Super Eagles: Rohr to recall disgraced coach Salisu Yusuf

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr is said to have asked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to include coach Salisu Yusuf as one of his assistants if he extends his contract.

Yusuf was one of Rohr’s assistants until he was busted after the infamous ‘Anas video scandal’ for soliciting bribes and later handed a one-year ban by the NFF.

After serving his one year ban, Yusuf was seconded by the NFF to Rangers International Football Club as Technical Adviser and Rohr is said to be keen on reuniting with him.

A source close to the Eagles said: “I know for sure that Salisu was in constant communication with Rohr during his One-year ban.

“Rohr and Salisu had a good working relationship and he was very loyal to the Eagles’ boss. As such, Rohr has confidence and trust in him.

“Now that the NFF wants him (Rohr) to be domiciled in Nigeria as one of the conditions for a contract extension, he needs someone like Salisu to assist him especially with players from the domestic league.”

“Of course, Joseph Yobo is there already but he is new on the job with little or no experience in coaching; so including Salisu into his coaching crew will make his job less difficult with emphasis on the Nigerian league.”

Speaking further, the source informed that many Super Eagles stars in Europe are backing Rohr and have advised the German tactician to accept the new contract from the NFF.

