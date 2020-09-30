Super Eagles: Rohr picks Ebuehi to replace injured Ndidi

Tyronne Ebuehi has been chosen to replace Wilfred Ndidi in the Nigeria squad for international friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria scheduled for October.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr made the disclosure in an interview with ESPN.

Ndidi, a regular under Rohr, suffered an abductor injury in Leicester City’s English Premier League match against Burnley.

He underwent surgery this week and is expected to be out for up to 12 weeks, the English club announced.

“We will miss him so much,” Rohr told ESPN.

“I have spoken to him, of course. He must be patient now and take his time to get well.”

Rohr’s 25+5-man squad – named on Sept. 21 – featured five additional players as standby, including Granada’s Ramon Azeez as the lone midfielder and Shehu Abdullahi, a defender who can play as a holding midfielder.

But the German chose to go in a different direction, telling ESPN that he would be moving up a fullback instead.

“Tyronne will replace Ndidi in our team from the standby,” he said.

