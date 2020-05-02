Super Eagles’ Moses Simon announces birth of baby girl

There’s celebration in the family of Super Eagles winger Moses Simon as he welcomed the arrival of his second baby.

Simon, 24, took to the social media on Friday to announce the arrival of the new bundle of joy.

“Glory be to God!! On 30:4:20 God added another princess to my castle and a special thanks to my princess Words will never be enough to express just how thankful I am that you are my wife I will keep loving and cherish you forever❤Princess,” Simon tweeted.

Simon and his wife, Ibukun got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child on August 3rd, 2018.

The skilful winger scored nine goals and bagged eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Nantes in the 2019/20 Ligue 1 campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

