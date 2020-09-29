Super Eagles legend Finidi says ‘disappointed’ to miss out on Eaglets job

Former Nigeria international Finidi George has expressed his disappointment after missing out on the Golden Eaglets coaching job.

George had been touted as one of the possible coaches to be appointed for the Golden Eaglets job.

But following last week’s announcement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the position went to Fatai Amoo.

Reacting to missing out on the position, the former Ajax winger said despite the disappointment, he wishes Amoo and other coaches appointed in other coaching roles all the best.

“I’m disappointed at the same time no hard feelings. I have to wish them well because whatever they are going to do is for Nigeria,” he said during an appearance on Brila FM Tuesday.

“No matter who they have appointed it is for the good of the country.

“Personally I will wish them well it’s not up to me to put myself there. If you apply for a job you still have people that will take decisions.

“They have appointed the coaches they feel are good enough so no hard feelings.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

