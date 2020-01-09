Super Eagles’ Kayode Olarewaju unveils exotic Lagos mansion [Photos]

Nigerian forward, Olarenwaju Kayode, celebrated the new year in grand style with the launch of his exotic Lagos mansion.

Kayode, a former youth international, shared the picture of the edifice on social media, drawing applause from his followers.

Located in the Lekki axis of Lagos state, the two-story building boasts of an elevator, a gym, a cinema and many other modern-day facilities that will keep the occupants highly comfortable.

Kayode launched this new mansion barely three years after dedicating his house in the Victoria Garden City estate on the Island.

A number of Nigerian stars were on hand to grace the ceremony with former Inter Milan striker Obafemi Martins leading the guests’ list.

Ex-Espanyol and Levante striker Kalu Uche was in attendance along with Dynamo Moscow’s midfielder Sylvester Igbonu and Austria Wien forward Bright Edomwonyi.

House of Representative member honourable Akin Alabi represented the political class among the visitors who came in to celebrate with the former Manchester City star.

Mavin records act, Korede Bello also came for the in-house soiree.