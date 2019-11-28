Super Eagles jump to 31st on Fifa Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up by four spots in the November edition of the Fifa ranking of national teams.

In the latest ranking by world football governing body, the Super Eagles garnered 1493 points as against 1481 points gotten in October to move up to 31st.

The movement still helped the three-time African champions retain the third position on the continent behind Senegal and Tunisia who are placed 20th and 27th with 1555 and 1506 points respectively.

North African giants Algeria (35th) and Morocco (43rd) complete the top five on the continent.

The upward movement by Gernot Rohr’s men was as a result of their 2-1 win over Benin Republic and 4-2 win over Lesotho in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

On the international scene, the top five remains unchanged – with Belgium leading the way – and there is only one change in the top ten, with Croatia (6th, up 1) climbing for the second successive edition at the expense of Portugal (7th, down 1).

There are, however, more significant changes further down the table, with Italy (13th, up 2), Poland (19th, up 2), Serbia (29th, up 4) and Nigeria (31st, up 4) all pushing their way upwards.