John Ogu and Vera Akaolisa put their differences aside for their daughter, Ivanna, who has just turned 4-years-old.

Recall that the couple tied the knot in December 2015 at the Ikoyi Registry, but their marriage hit the rocks in 2018, following unknown dispute; Vera reverted to her maiden name and deleted their memories from her Instagram, and Ogu did the name and even stopped wearing his wedding ring.

Sources close to them at that time said he also returned her bride price.

They have maintained their distance from each other, but now have come together for their daughter, Ivanna, who looked absolutely adorable in her birthday photos.

See the photos below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

