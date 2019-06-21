Super Eagles Iconic Jersey Voted Second Best at Afcon

Super Eagles’ famous Nike kit has been rated second best among the 24 countries that will be participating at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off today in Egypt.

The iconic green and white chevron jersey was the most sought after kit of the Russia 2018 World Cup, as it broke pre-order records ahead of its release and was shortlisted for the prestigious Beazley Design of the Year Award.

According to Squawka.com, the kit to be worn by the three-time kings of Africa in Egypt will go down as a ‘classic’.

“Nike’s Nigeria kit received plenty of praise when it was revealed ahead of last summer’s World Cup and the Super Eagles have stuck with it for the AFCON. The design borders on too much, but in fact, it’s just right. It’s set to go down as a classic,” the website said.

Ahead of the biennial tournament in Egypt, former champions Algeria have won the award for the best kit.

“Our winner. The Algerian strip is similar to Adidas’ Germany design, with its unusual but easy-on-the-eye pattern across the chest. What’s more, the typical Adidas stripes and sleeve-ends look as smart as ever,” the website said.

Super Eagles will begin their campaign in the competition against Burundi on Saturday at the Alexandria Stadium. The Swallows will be delighted to even be in Egypt but unfortunately their red home shirts, made by Garman was last in the ranking.

Other Nigerian Group B opponents, Madagascar and Guinea are ranked 19th and 20th respectively.

Check out the Afcon 2019 Home Kit Rankings below:

Algeria

Nigeria

Cameroon

South Africa

Ivory Coast

Egypt

Mauritania

Morocco

Ghana

Mali

Senegal

Tunisia

Uganda

Guinea-Bissau

Zimbabwe

Namibia

Kenya

Benin

Madagascar

Guinea

Angola

Tanzania

DR Congo

Burundi.