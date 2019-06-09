Super Eagles Held by Zimbabwe’s Warriors in Asaba

Nigeria’s Super Eagles stepped up their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations preparation with a goalless draw with Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Saturday evening.

The match was delayed after heavy rains in the southern city, and the Eagles never really got into the groove against a determined Warriors side.

Zimbabwe featured a strong side with Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi in attack, and carved a number of useful openings in the Nigerian goal.

But Nigeria’s towering striker Paul Onuachu came closest to breaking the deadlock inside the opening 10 minutes after neat combination play between Alex Iwobi and Samuel Kalu.

The rainy conditions at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba did not help the cause as the nations went in to the break scoreless – despite the dazzling forays of Samuel Chukwueze from the right flank.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr rang the changes at ten interval, bringing on Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem for Kalu, Kenneth Omeruo and Ola Aina respectively.

The flurry of changes however failed to yield the desired result as Zimbabwe looked more aggressive on the ball and gained more territory in the second period.

The introduction of Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru livened the Eagles attack later in the half, but there wasn’t much to break the resolute Warriors’ backline.

Mikel Obi, making his first appearance for the Eagles since last summer’s World Cup, got an ovation when he was substituted late on for John Ogu.

Rohr’s men will need to improve when they trade tackles with Senegal in their final Afcon warm up before they take on Burundi in their opening group game in Egypt.