Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, welcomes baby boy

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, welcomes baby boy

Nigeria no 1 goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho and his wife Soomie have got extra reasons to celebrate the New Year as they welcome their baby boy.

The 6ft 4” goalkeeper, who has been out injured, took to his Instagram page on Friday morning to share the good news and post a photo of his wife and baby on the hospital bed.

Gushing over his wife for the safe delivery, the 21-year-old footballer said on his Instagram page:

“Pinky, na woman you be jare.”

“Welcome to the world son #first son# pinky na woman you be jare  @soomieuzoho
“IN CHRIST ALONE.”

,

Related Posts

Nigerians’ visit to the US drop 21% as Trump’s visa policies bite

January 3, 2020

ICYMI: Google Honoured Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on Her 57th Posthumous Birthday

January 3, 2020

Beyonce Welcomes the New Year With ‘2019 Bey-Cap’ Video

January 2, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *