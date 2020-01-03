Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, welcomes baby boy

Nigeria no 1 goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho and his wife Soomie have got extra reasons to celebrate the New Year as they welcome their baby boy.

The 6ft 4” goalkeeper, who has been out injured, took to his Instagram page on Friday morning to share the good news and post a photo of his wife and baby on the hospital bed.

Gushing over his wife for the safe delivery, the 21-year-old footballer said on his Instagram page:

“Pinky, na woman you be jare.”

“Welcome to the world son #first son# pinky na woman you be jare @soomieuzoho

“IN CHRIST ALONE.”