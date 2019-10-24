Super Eagles drop to 35th on Fifa Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped to 35th on the latest edition of the Fifa world rankings.

It represents a second straight month of steady decline for the Eagles who also dropped one spot to 34th on the September ranking.

The ranking comes weeks after the three-time African champions held five-time world champions Brazil 1-1 in an international friendly in Singapore.

Nigeria, on 1481 ranking points, moved a spot south to 35th, beneath Northern Ireland who garnered 1483 points.

The Eagles however retained their third position in Africa, behind Senegal and Tunisia, ranked 20th and 29th respectively.

Reigning African champions Algeria (38th) and Morocco (42nd) complete the top five on the continent.

Belgium continues to lead the world ranking after wrapping up the qualification for Euro 2020 in record time.

The Red Devils are followed by world champions France, Brazil, England and Uruguay. European champions Portugal drop a spot to sixth while Lionel Messi’s Argentina move op a spot to 9th.

Next month’s ranking will be released on Nov 21.