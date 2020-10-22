Super Eagles drop to 32nd on latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped by three spots to 32nd in the October edition of the FIFA ranking.

This was after losing one of their two international friendly matches and drawing the other within the period under review.

In the ranking table on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday, Nigeria garnered ranking 1,488 points in the month of October as against 1,493 garnered in September.

The Eagles had on Oct. 9 lost 0-1 to Algeria in an international friendly match and settled for a 1-1 draw in another with Tunisia on Oct. 13. Both matches were played in Austria.

The drop in the global spot has also dropped the Nigerian national team to the fourth spot on the continent behind Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria respectively.

The reigning African champions beat the Eagles and played a commendable 2-2 draw with Mexico.

The top five ranked teams in the world remain unchanged, with Belgium leading the way followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.

There are however changes to the top 10: Spain (6th, +1) and Argentina (8th, +1) swapped places with Uruguay (7th, -1) and Croatia (9th, -1) respectively.

The biggest climber this month was Malta (180th, +6), who jumped six places courtesy of victories over Gibraltar (195th, unchanged) and Latvia (142nd, -5) and a draw with Andorra (145th, -8).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

