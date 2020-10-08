Super Eagles debunk COVID-19 reports, say players Okay

The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, has debunked reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the team’s camp ahead of this weekend’s international friendly against Algeria.

Team spokesperson, Toyin Ibitoye, described as false reports that four Nigerian players had tested positive to Coronavirus.

Responding to the Covid-19 hints on the twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibitoye explained that head coach Gernot Rohr was misunderstood when he said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four players tested positive, but they have been fully recovered from the virus and back in action.

It is understood that another round of tests was conducted this afternoon before the game against the Fennec Foxes tomorrow.

