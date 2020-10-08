Super Eagles debunk COVID-19 reports, say players Okay

The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, has debunked reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the team’s camp ahead of this weekend’s international friendly against Algeria.

Team spokesperson, Toyin Ibitoye, described as false reports that four Nigerian players had tested positive to Coronavirus.

Responding to the Covid-19 hints on the twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibitoye explained that head coach Gernot Rohr was misunderstood when he said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four players tested positive, but they have been fully recovered from the virus and back in action.

News Alert.

Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to COVID 19 ahead of tomorrow's friendly game against Algeria.

It is a blatant falsehood. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 8, 2020

The writer of the story, who was not part of the press conference earlier today, totally misrepresented what Coach Rohr said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four of our players had tested positive, #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 8, 2020

but were all now fully recovered from the virus and back in action.

The results of the COVID 19 tests carried out on the Super Eagles ahead of tomorrow's game are still being awaited. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 8, 2020

It is understood that another round of tests was conducted this afternoon before the game against the Fennec Foxes tomorrow.

