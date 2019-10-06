Super Eagles crash out of WAFU Cup

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Senegal.

The Eagles Team B lost all their games so far to make an embarrassing early exit from the regional championship.

In Saturday’s encounter, the home-based Eagles lost 2-3 on penalties to Cape Verde, after the game ended 1-1 at regulation time in their classification match.

Sikiru Alimi opened scoring for Nigeria in the 64th minute, in what was a tight affair, but the Island Nation responded in the 87th minute.

Both sides could not be separated at the end of regulation time as the match had to be decided through the lottery and penalty shootouts.

The Eagles failed to convert three of their kicks while their opponents converted three to eliminate Nigeria from the competition.

Cape Verde progressed to the semi-finals and would next face the winner between Liberia and Niger.