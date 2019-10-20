Super Eagles crash out of CHAN 2020

The Super Eagles team B on Saturday at the Agege Township stadium failed in their bid to qualify for the 2020 edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) billed for Cameroon.

The Imama Amakapabo led side beat Hawks of Togo 2-0 in front of a capacity crowd but it was not enough to turn the table against their West African neighbours who had defeated the Eagles 4-1 in the first leg.

Sikiru Alimi scored a brace in the 10th and 62nd minutes of the match as the two legged encounter ended 4-3 aggregate in favour of the Togolese.

The CHAN Eagles only needed un-replied 3-0 victory to earn a place in the championship which unfortunately they could not achieve.

Nigeria has featured at the championship reserved exclusively for home based players in the continent three times, finishing third place in her debut edition in 2014 in South Africa, crashing out in the Group Stage at the 2016 edition in Rwanda and finishing runners up in the 2018 edition in Morocco.