Super Eagles climb to 29th on latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed two places to 29th on the latest ranking of national teams by world football governing body FIFA.

In the ranking released Thursday, Nigeria’s national team remained on 1493 ranking points after a lull in international football occasioned by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Eagles are now third on the continent, behind Senegal and Tunisia, who occupy the 20th and 26th positions respectively.

Reigning African champions Algeria (35) and Morocco (43) complete the top five on the continent.

Gernot Rohr’s men will hope to improve their ranking when they take on Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in international friendlies slated for Austria next month.

Belgium retain their position as the number one ranked team on the planet, ahead of world champions France.

Five-time world champions Brazil, England and European champions Portugal, who overtake Uruguay, complete the top five in the world.

