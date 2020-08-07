Super Eagles’ Ahmed Musa and Wife Welcome Second Child

Ahmed Musa and Wife Welcome Second Child

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ahmed Musa and his second wife, Julie have welcomed their second child together, a son.

The footballer shared the joyous news of his fourth child’s entrance into the world via his Instagram page.

Musa who has 2 other children from his first wife Jemila, captioned a picture of a heavily pregnant Julie and wrote the words;

“Life is indeed a gift and Allah has decided to give is a gift that can’t be bought with money. He decides to bless my family this morning with a bouncing baby Boy.

“Mother and baby are doing well. Thank you all for your prayers and support always”.

Congratulations to Ahmed Musa and his family.

