Super Eagles’ Ahmed Musa and Wife Welcome Second Child

Ahmed Musa and his second wife, Julie have welcomed their second child together, a son.

The footballer shared the joyous news of his fourth child’s entrance into the world via his Instagram page.

Musa who has 2 other children from his first wife Jemila, captioned a picture of a heavily pregnant Julie and wrote the words;

“Life is indeed a gift and Allah has decided to give is a gift that can’t be bought with money. He decides to bless my family this morning with a bouncing baby Boy.

“Mother and baby are doing well. Thank you all for your prayers and support always”.

Congratulations to Ahmed Musa and his family.

