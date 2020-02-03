Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have given American something to talk about all night; they refused to stand during the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2020 event in Miami last night.

The duo cam with their 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who also remained seated, and folks believe that this was their way of continuing the legacy of Colin Kaepernick, who, by kneeling during the national anthem, raised awareness of racism and police brutality in the United States.

Beyoncé shared photos from the game on Instagram, wearing a green suit with white heels. She also posted an image of Blue Ivy jumping while on the football field.

Check out the couple during the national anthem:

Beyoncé and Jay Z watching Demi perform the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl in Miami, FL – February 2nd pic.twitter.com/02B3mMh2jP — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) February 3, 2020

And check out Bey’s post on Instagram: