Super Bowl 2020: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Remain Seated During the National Anthem

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Super Bowl 2020: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Remain Seated During the National Anthem

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have given American something to talk about all night; they refused to stand during the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2020 event in Miami last night.

The duo cam with their 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who also remained seated, and folks believe that this was their way of continuing the legacy of Colin Kaepernick, who, by kneeling during the national anthem, raised awareness of racism and police brutality in the United States.

Beyoncé shared photos from the game on Instagram, wearing a green suit with white heels. She also posted an image of Blue Ivy jumping while on the football field.

Check out the couple during the national anthem:

And check out Bey’s post on Instagram:

, ,

Related Posts

A$AP Rocky’s Official DJ, J. Scott of ASAP Mob, is Reportedly Dead

February 3, 2020

Cardi B Performs Her Own Super Bowl 2020 Routine in Her Private Suite

February 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Performs in the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

February 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *