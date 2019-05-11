Super Agent Mino Raiola Hit with Global Ban

Super agent Mino Raiola, who counts Manchester United’s Paul Pogba among his clients, on Friday had a three-month Italian ban extended to a global sanction, Fifa announced.

“The chairman of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee has today decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) on the intermediaries Carmine (Mino) and Vincenzo Raiola to have worldwide effect,” said a Fifa statement.

“Carmine Raiola is suspended for a period of three months and Vincenzo Raiola for a period of two months.”

The outspoken agent – whose high-profile clients also include Marseille’s Mario Balotelli, former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juventus’ Moise Kean– was handed the FIGC suspension on Wednesday.

The FIGC did not give a reason for the ban imposed on Raiola and his cousin Vincenzo.

Raiola said he would take legal action, insisting the suspension follows his criticism of the Italian FA which he has called “weak and non-existent” and who he slammed over recent racism controversies.