Sunmbo Adeoye Shares Virtual Christening of Daughter Held on Zoom

Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, David Adeoye welcomed their second child together, a daughter few weeks ago.
Given the social distancing guidelines set by the government, the parents resorted to Zoom to celebrate the christening of patter of tiny feet.
Sunmbo Adeoye took to her social media to share pictures from the event and also reeled off a list of thirteen names of her daughter; including the South African name-Nomthandazo meaning woman of prayer named after Nomthi Odukoya, wife of Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church.
In June, you will enjoy Angelic Assistance at home and at work. The Lord will send you timely Supernatural Help. Throughout this month, you will not be stranded. My God will make a way for you where it seems there is no way. His Presence will be more visible in your life. He will be your SHEILD and defend you on every side. Happy New month! Enjoy pictures from Baby Sparkles Zoom naming 😄🌹 #babysparkleishere Her names are Oyinkansola, Adenike, Fiyinfoluwa, Oluwafunmilayo, Rose, Morenikeji, Morayo, Kayla, Oyindamola, Matilda, Temitope, Oluwatosin Adeoye and “Nomthandazo “ meaning woman of prayer named after her Gogo @pastornomthi plus many many other beautiful names 😄😄😄😄