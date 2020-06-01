Sunmbo Adeoye Shares Virtual Christening of Daughter Held on Zoom

Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, David Adeoye welcomed their second child together, a daughter few weeks ago.

Given the social distancing guidelines set by the government, the parents resorted to Zoom to celebrate the christening of patter of tiny feet.

Sunmbo Adeoye took to her social media to share pictures from the event and also reeled off a list of thirteen names of her daughter; including the South African name-Nomthandazo meaning woman of prayer named after Nomthi Odukoya, wife of Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church.

