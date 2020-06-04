Sunmbo Adeoye Reveals Numerous Failed IVFs, Miscarriages and Having 2 Babies in 22 Months

We love to hear testimonies and Sunmbo Adeoye is one living example.

The event planner and wife to Lagos-based pastor, David Adeoye, took her followers on an incredible journey of heartbreak, loss and finally miracles.

In a series of lengthy Instagram posts, Sunmbo who shares two older children with musician 2baba Idibia, detailed the miscarriages and failed IVFs that trailed her journey into motherhood in her marriage.

She revealed she was heavily pregnant with the couple’s child in 2017 and went to the United States to birth the baby but lost it.

Read the inspiring story below.

“This was in June 2017. I had travelled to Connecticut in May for my nieces graduation and commencement service and to also have our baby after so many miscarriages and failed IVF’s.

On The day of our ultrasound, I was so excited as my niece followed me for check up.

We got in the room and in the usual culture of the American health practitioners, I was expecting the lady in the lab to give me updates and let us hear the baby’s heart beat. Instead she kept asking questions.

At first I didn’t get why she asked until she said she’s sorry “but there’s no heart beat” and so I have to be transferred for further testing due to the recurring losses.

Devastated yet hopeful that God will not let me come this far to have an evacuation in the U.S. I was there to have a baby Lord, I reminded Him. Your covenant with me is to carry my own child in due season Lord. I started to pray in tongues. Called my husband who was then preparing for a “Just worship” mid week service back in our home church as I was transferred to the next room for more testing.

I tuned in to service and the invited music minister @ibitayojeje started sharing about her waiting season and how she’s now with a child.

Was that a coincidence? Well, I am sure it was a word that God had sent to me in due season. My hope was ignited, regardless of whatever the doctors report was, I am bent on holding on to God’s promises I told myself.

I went in still plugged into service using my ear piece. The doctors gave me the news I dreaded the most and scheduled me for evacuation the next available date.

I kept telling them to allow my husband fly in as I wasn’t going to take that decision alone.

After the service was over, Pastor called and told me he will be in America on Monday before the scheduled procedure.

I was so hopeful and I believed there will be a miracle before he arrived. I worshipped God and danced like we all do when no one is watching.

My husband came and I am most grateful for the support I got during this time from my sister and her family. My niece, nephews, brother in law and my mum . They all ensured I didn’t snap into depression.

The night came and I was in pain, my uterus started to contrast. I think it was the natural way of the body letting out what’s not living. I was rushed to ER.

After the whole process was over by mid morning, I was discharged. My husband held my hand and prayed with me. We both decided to just live and trust God for what’s to come.

I told him I didn’t feel like going home yet that I wanted to take a walk and just take in some fresh air. So my mum and my husband obliged and we took a walk. It was in the midst of walking I started to worship, I couldn’t cry, I just worshiped, then cracked jokes, took selfies. All I loved to do.

I started taking pictures of my husband, my mum. I demanded that they pose for me😂😂😂😂 They sha did all I said to make me happy. And if you know me, you will know how much I love to take pictures. So this was my happy place.

With no wig on and no care for make up, (abi who wears wig and make up to ER🤣🤣) I smiled and took a selfie with my man.

Ah! Pastor Adeoye is my hero forever. He is soo strong. Our waiting wasn’t even the same. It was his own 20 years of waiting and my own 4th year. But the man encouraged me ehn like the Man of Faith that he truly is.

Fast forward to few days later, it was Father’s Day. I had bought cards and signed it previously with our baby’s name on it and so I couldn’t alter it anymore after all that had happened. I gave it to him anyway. We went for dinner with the family and went shopping the next day before he travelled back to Nigeria.

I planned my return and with all the shopping I had made for the baby I returned back to Nigeria EMPTY.

Empty oo but hopeful. It was one of the most lonely and painful trips ever. I had excess luggage, I was made to pay for my hand luggage too after my transit in dubai. A new rule I wasn’t aware of.

Through all of this, I didn’t let anything get to me until I touched down in Nigeria and immigration started to search my luggage’s. I didn’t know when I broke down in tears saying “pls let me go. I didn’t buy this to retail them, I bought it for my baby who I went to deliver but returned empty”.

The immigration officer showed empathy and encouraged me to not cry that very soon I will return with babies. I didn’t even wait to lock the luggage’s, I just said Amen and told the NAN officials to assist me.

My husband was already waiting to receive me at the arrival lounge and we went home.

Luckily the next day was my son’s graduation so I called a stylist to help glam me up, head to toe. I wasn’t ready to wear my pain. I changed my garment to praise, gratitude and joy.

I even sang at my son’s graduation program with other parents.

Was I in pain? Oh yes! Especially because this is Africa and people would openly question what they don’t understand rather than keep quiet.

I was in the news again bcos of the bump that had not return back to shape. Some even asked for the baby and I replied with “they are coming”. As I went back to doing the father’s business. Serving God, meditating on the word, living a life of faith and mentoring other to fulfill purpose.

3years down today, God has blessed me with 2 more children, male & female. Both within the space of 22 months.

Listen to me, whatever you may be waiting for, know that if you entrust it to God and stay hopeful, it will surely come.

When I say “GOD CAN BE TRUSTED, I meant it literally. For Not one of all the LORD’s good promises to Adesunmbo Adeoye failed; every one was fulfilled. 🙏🏽(Joshua 21:45) He has never failed me and He will not fail you too.

📖 Numbers 23:19 MSG says “God is not man, one given to lies, and not a son of man changing his mind. Does he speak and not do what he says? Does he promise and not come through”???? 📌So WAIT! Don’t Give up! Don’t quit just yet, You have tried but you need to endure the process a little more, your outstanding result is closer in Jesus name and we shall join the world to celebrate your testimony soon 🙏🏽 #inspiringchangewithSunmbo

