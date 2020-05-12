Sunmbo Adeoye and Pastor Hubby Welcome Daughter

Sunmbo Adeoye is a new mum once again. The event planner welcomed a daughter today, May 12, 2020, with her Pastor husband, David Adeoye.

The excited father and pastor of Royalty Christian Centre, took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

“Our Princess is here. We return all glory and honour to God. My beautiful wife and our new Princess are doing great. The Lord will complete what He has began in your life in Jesus matchless name”.

““I will bless the LORD at all times;

his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

let the humble hear and be glad.

Oh, magnify the LORD with me,

and let us exalt his name together!” (Ps.34:1-3).

“Due to the government’s policy of social distancing, naming ceremony and all greetings will not be as we know it. Thank you for your Prayers and Love over the years. .

You are Great”!

This is the couple’s second child together and Sunmbo Adeoye’s fourth child. The event planner and new mum shares two sons with legendary singer, Tuface Idibia.

Huge congratulations to the couple.

