Sultan declares Friday 1st of Ramadan

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Friday (today) as the first day of the Ramadan fast for Muslims in Nigeria.

The sultan announced the sighting of the new crescent in Sokoto on Thursday in a radio and television broadcast, saying report of the moon sighting was received from Muslim leaders and Organisations across the country.

“After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan signifies the end of Sha’aban 1441 AH.

”In accordance with Islamic law, Muslim Ummah is to commence fasting on Friday accordingly,” he said.

Abubakar called on Muslim faithful to devote themselves fully to the worship of Allah throughout the holy month urging them to use the period to pray for the progress, peace, and prosperity of the nation.

“We further call on Nigerians to continue to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious and tribal difference.

He urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray against the coronavirus, and enjoined wealthy individuals to assist the poor and stressed the need for increased religious tolerance and brotherhood in Nigeria.