Suitcase Containing $150,000 Cash Stolen from Mugabe

A suitcase containing $150,000 in cash was stolen from erstwhile Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabea court in Harare has heard.

During the hearing Wednesday, the suspected thieves reportedly spent the money on cars, houses and farm animals, state media reported.

Constancia Mugabe, 50, allegedly had keys to Mugabe’s rural house in Zvimba, outside Harare, allowing the others, who were employed as cleaners, to gain full access to the property when the theft occurred sometime after December 1 last year.

“Johanne Mapurisa bought a Toyota Camry… and a house for $20,000 after the incident,” state prosecutor Teveraishe Zinyemba told the court.

“Saymore Nhetekwa also bought a Honda… and livestock which included pigs and cattle for an undisclosed amount.”

The chief prosecution witness in the case was named as a manager of the charity foundation run by Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

The three accused were bailed and are due back in court on January 24. One suspect is still at large.

Zimbabwe’s ousted longtime ruler Mugabe hasn’t been seen in public since late November when President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his successor, said the ailing 94-year-old was in Singapore for medical treatment and was unable to walk.

His 37-year reign was marked by state corruption, economic collapse and brutal repression of opposition.