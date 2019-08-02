Suicide: Man Strips Naked, Jumps into Osun River

A yet-to-be identified man on Thursday stripped naked and jumped into the Osun River in Osogbo, in what has been described as a suspected suicide.

Eyewitnesses said the man jumped into the river before dusk, and had yet to be evacuated as at the time of filing this report.

Men of the Osun State Fire Service and policemen were seen controlling crowd that was already gathering on Gbodofon Bridge, located along the Osogbo/Gbongan Road, from which the man reportedly jumped into the river.



An eyewitness, John Samuel, who claimed to have seen the man shortly before he jumped into the river, said, “I was at the other side going towards a fast food joint when I saw a guy strip himself naked on top of the bridge

“Immediately I spotted him making an attempt to jump, I shouted, hoping that would stop him from jumping into the river, but he ignored me.

“There was a commercial bus driver coming behind who stopped and wanted to stop him from jumping, but before he could alight from his bus, the guy had already jumped into the river.

“He left behind a bag and we tried to check if there was any means of identification, but the bag was empty.”