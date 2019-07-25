Suicide Attempt: Queen Wokoma Tells Estranged Husband, ‘God Loves You’

Queen Wokoma has reached out to her estranged husband Prince Kada Allison who posted a disturbing suicide note on his Instagram today.

Recall that the Portharcourt-based businessman announced last month that his marriage to the actress had hit the rocks, and today, he shared a note in which he hinted at the possibility of taking his own life.

He addressed family members in the said letter and urged Wokoma not to pass on her hatred for him unto their son. Which is why the actress has reached out and also begged fans to pray for him.

“God loves you,” she said in the heartfelt message.

Shortly after this, Allison was allegedly rushed to the hospital for attempting suicide. Read it up here.