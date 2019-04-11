Sudan’s Al-Bashir Steps Down

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has stepped down, bringing an end to three decades of iron rule.

The Sudanese army are set to take over the country, who will lead a new transitional High Council of Armed forces, state media report.

“The Sudanese army will issue an important statement soon. Wait for it,” a television anchor said, without giving further details.

Reports had filtered in that there was a possible military coup in Sudan, and that al-Bashir was on the verge of stepping down.

Mumtaz News and Al Arabiya reported on Thursday morning that in addition to the above developments, Khartoum Airport had been closed, the military had taken over national TV and radio, and a number of top leaders had been arrested following a meeting of army chiefs.

The country has witnessed widespread protests, which erupted in December, and became the biggest challenge yet to Bashir’s three decades of iron-fisted rule.

Thursday marked the sixth day of a defiant sit-in outside the military’s headquarters, which also houses Bashir’s official residence and the defence ministry.

Crowds of demonstrators have spent five nights thronging the sprawling complex, singing and dancing to the tunes of revolutionary songs.

The group spearheading the nationwide demonstrations urged residents of the capital to gather outside army headquarters.

“We call on our people from across the Khartoum capital and the region around to immediately go to the sit-in area and not leave from there until our next statement is issued,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said.

Bashir had ordered his security forces to break up the mass protest which began over the weekend. H

However, military leaders argued against the move stating that it would lead to large losses of life.