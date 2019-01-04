Sudan’s Al-Bashir on the Brink over ‘Bread Price Protest’

Sudan’s largest opposition groups have called for a fresh wave of protests to demand that President Omar al-Bashir step down, as the longtime ruler made another attempt to stem popular discontent by promising wage hikes and appealing to patriotism.

In a joint statement on Thursday, four groups called for nationwide protests on Friday and a march on the president’s Nile-side palace on Sunday.

They also called for a march on parliament in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman to present a petition demanding that the 74-year-old general-turned-president step down.

This comes on the heels of two weeks of violent street protests over astronomical hike in bread prices and other essential commodities, with dozens killed.

During Thursday’s anti-government protests in Port Sudan, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at protesters who were trying to deliver an anti-government petition to the local headquarters of President Omar al-Bashir’s ruling National Congress party, a witness told Reuters news agency.