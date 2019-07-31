Sudan Schools Shut over Student Killings

Authorities in Sudan on Tuesday ordered all schools nationwide to suspend classes indefinitely after crowds of students launched demonstrations against the killing of six protesters including five pupils at a rally in a central town.

“Killing a student is killing a nation,” chanted hundreds of schoolchildren, dressed in their uniforms and waving Sudanese flags, as they took to the streets of Khartoum against the killings in Al-Obeid on Monday.

Sporadic protests by schoolchildren were also held in other parts of the capital and in other cities.

Five high-school students were shot dead and more than 60 wounded, when they rallied in Al-Obeid against fuel and bread shortages, the protest movement said.

Late on Tuesday, a doctors committee close to the protest movement said a sixth protester died of wounds after he was “shot with a bullet in the head”. The committee did not say if he too was a student.

Demonstrators accused feared paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of shooting dead the teenagers.

On Tuesday, the authorities ordered all schools nationwide to suspend classes.

“Orders have been given to governors of all states to shut kindergartens, primary and high schools from tomorrow (Wednesday) until further notice,” the official SUNA news agency said, following a directive issued by the ruling military council.

The killings came a day before protest leaders were due to hold talks with generals on remaining aspects of installing civilian rule after the two sides inked a power-sharing deal earlier this month.

But protest leaders called off Tuesday’s meeting.

“There will be no negotiation today with the Transitional Military Council as our negotiating team is still in Al-Obeid and will return only tonight,” said a negotiator and prominent protest leader, Satea al-Haj.

The chairman of Sudan’s military council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, condemned the killings.

“What happened in Al-Obeid is sad. Killing peaceful civilians is an unacceptable crime that needs immediate accountability,” he told journalists, quoted by state television.