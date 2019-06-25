Sudan Restores Internet…for Only One Man

A lawyer in Sudan has told the BBC that the Internet has been restored after a three-week shutdown – but only for him.

Abdel-Adheem Hassan yesterday won a lawsuit against telecoms operator Zain Sudan over the blackout ordered by Sudan’s military rulers.

However, he says his victory is only benefitting him so far as he filed the case in a personal capacity.

The Internet was cut off after security forces violently dispersed protesters camping in central Khartoum in the lead up to the coup against long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Mr Hassan said he is currently the only civilian in the country able to access the Internet without resorting to complicated hacks.

He however added that he is going back to court tomorrow to win the right for more Sudanese people.

“We have a court session tomorrow and another one the day after tomorrow. Hopefully one million people will gain internet access by the end of the week,” Mr Hassan added.

But BBC Arabic reporter Mohamed Osman confirms that the Internet remains blocked despite yesterday’s court order.

Mr Hassan told the BBC: “The operator failed to provide written orders to disconnect the Internet.

“Everybody is trying to avoid responsibility, nobody wants to be personally liable – it’s a crime and an international human rights violation.”

This comes after UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on the military government to end the Internet shutdown during her opening speech at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.