Sudan Military, Protesters Sign Power-Sharing Deal

Sudan’s ruling military council and opposition leaders have put pen to paper on a power-sharing accord after all-night talks.

It is a “historic moment” for the country, the deputy head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Mohamed Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagolo, is quoted as saying by AFP.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April following widespread protests.

Since his ouster, the protesters have been unrelenting in their demand for the military to hand over to civilian rule.

Those protests turned deadly in a crackdown on 3 June which left dozens of protesters dead.

The signing of the document appears to confirm an agreement made in principle earlier this month.

That agreement laid out a plan to rotate control of the sovereign council – the top tier of power – for just over three years.

It said the military would be in charge for the first 21 months, then a civilian-run administration would take over the following 18 months, before general elections would be conducted.

A second agreement on constitutional issues is expected to be finalised on Friday.