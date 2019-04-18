‘Submit Performance Report in One Week’ – Buhari tells Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked all ministers to submit comprehensive performance reports in their respective parastatals.

The president, in a statement on Wednesday, asked the cabinet members to submit the “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” under their watch by April 24.

Speaking on the directive, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, said it was part of measures to wind down the current administration.

He said the cabinet members should hand over the reports to the presidential audit committee in the office of the vice president.

He added that Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has issued a similar circular requesting members of the federal executive council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the federal executive council are submitted to the cabinet affairs office, office of the secretary to the government of the federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.”

He also said the ninth and tenth meetings of the council had been rescheduled till Thursday, April 25 and Thursday, May 2, 2019 respectively as a result of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.