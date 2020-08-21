Submit firearms now or face prosecution – Police

The Anambra State Police Command has ordered the strict enforcement of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu’s directive across the state on the forfeiture of illegal firearms by citizens.

This comes after the IGP’s order on total clampdown, disarmament and prosecution of persons or groups bearing prohibited firearms nationwide.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Bassey Abang, warned individuals and groups in possession of such prohibited firearms to submit same to the nearest Police Station or be ready face arrest and prosecution.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the information in Awka said: “For the avoidance of doubts, the schedule of Firearms Act of 1959 provides that ‘no person shall have in his possession or under his control any firearm of one of the categories specified in Part I of the schedule to this Act (referred to as prohibited firearm) except in accordance with a licence granted by the President acting in his discretion’.

“Acquiring such firearms by any group or community without requisite legal approval of the President remains an illegal act and a major threat to national security for which the groups or individuals concerned could be criminally liable.

“In view of the above, the Command will henceforth arrest, disarm and prosecute anyone found with unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the state,” he noted.

