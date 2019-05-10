Suarez Doubtful for Copa Del Rey Final after Surgery

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez underwent surgery on a knee injury on Thursday and could be a doubt for their Copa del Rey final against Valencia later this month.

Suarez played the full 90 minutes of Barca’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday, which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League final and completing a third treble.

But the club announced on Thursday that Suarez needed an operation, with the cup final just over a fortnight away on May 25.

“Luis Suarez has an internal meniscal injury to the right knee and will be subjected today to an arthroscopy,” read a club statement.

Suarez is unlikely to face Getafe at home in La Liga on Sunday before Barcelona play away to Eibar the following weekend in their last league game of the season.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have already been crowned champions and could seal consecutive domestic doubles by beating Valencia.

But the feat will hardly make amends for the collapse against Liverpool as many are already calling for a bloodbath at the club.