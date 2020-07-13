Style Inspiration: Rita Dominic is the Platinum Marvel We Didn’t Know We Needed

Rita Dominic is our style inspiration for today.

The legendary actress recently turned a year older, and to celebrate her birthday, she shared new photos of herself posing for the most iconic shots.

“I just want to “relass and be taken kiaroff” taday,” she captioned one of the posts which show her in a stunning platinum waves, the look complete with a matching two-piece suit.

“Surprises and more. Thank you all so much,” she said in another post, thanking all those who had nice things to say to her on her birthday.

See the photos below:

