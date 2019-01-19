Style Inspiration for the First-Ever Film Gala in Nigeria, Hosted by Filmhouse & Moët and Chandon Event

Bellanaija is reporting that the first ever Film Gala in Nigeria will be hosted by Moët and Chandon and Filmhouse on the 26th of January 2019 at the Wings Tower, Victoria Island.

The event reportedly is aimed at “celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry for one night of art, glamour, exquisite dining and of course FILM.”

Also, it “will contribute as well as show support to the ever-growing Nigerian film industry. In attendance will be the best of the Nigerian film industry and A-list celebrities. It is expected to be a night of excitement, glamour, class and of course exquisite and breathtaking style!”

The theme for the night is “Married To The Arts”, and while we wait for the high-profile event to launch, check out some styles created by stylist Jane Michael Ekanem and illustrator Lean Kid for the night: