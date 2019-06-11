Style House Files partners with ITC SheTrades to Present X Retail: SheTrades Edition

XRetail starts today and we couldn’t be more excited!

XRetail is focused on facilitating commerce, and creating access to market opportunities for fashion entrepreneurs to aide their businesses to generate sales; thus creating sustainable business practices and increasing the industry’s ability to positively impact the economic landscape. X Retail, which in the past has been on the line-up of the Lagos Fashion Week showcase, will for the first time, host a stand-alone event providing a platform for even more brands.

This weekend is all about Style House Files and The UK Department for International Development (DFID), under the SheTrades Commonwealth Project recognising the importance of women-owned businesses to present, X-Retail: SheTrades Edition.

It’s been a long time coming but the creative efforts are finally being recognised, encouraged and adequately supported. So, make sure you come along, shop a little and meet the faces behind these wonderful brands – Today and Tomorrow.

More soon!