Style House Files in Partnership with ITC SheTrades Successfully Host X Retail

On the 8th & 9th June 2019 XRetail: SheTrades Edition brought together some of your favourite women-owned businesses.

Balmoral Convention Centre was abuzz with activity, as fashion enthusiasts flocked to patronise the various women-owned business at the XRetail: SheTrades Edition exhibition hosted by Style House Files and partners ITC SheTrades.

The ITC SheTrades Initiative works with partners from around the world to create an ecosystem of integrated solutions that empower women economically through trade. ITC SheTrades through its activities, enables female entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their products and services and their support was actualised through this event.

From beauty brands to fashion brands, Lagosians were spoilt for choice as 50 retailers displayed their products for old and new patrons alike. The event’s core purpose was achieved, as the female entrepreneurs were able to engage with the public and utilise the X Retail platform to further the interests of their businesses.

The next big event in the Nigerian fashion calendar is Lagos Fashion Week! Dates for this years Lagos Fashion Week were revealed at the event and from October 23rd to 26th some of Africa’s top designers will present their collections at Balmoral Federal Palace Hotel.