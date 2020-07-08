Stunting Like Daddy, Mikel Obi Shares Adorable Video of His Daughters Kicking it in Football

Tofunmi Oluwashina

It’s definitely in the genes and Mikel Obi’s daughters are proof of that.

The professional soccer star and proud dad, shared an adorable video of the twin girls he shares with long term partner, Olga Diyanchenko, kicking it in a game of football and we can conclude that they are soccer stars in the making.

In the video, one of the girls showed off an impressive left foot kick, scoring a couple of goals after her sister had initially beat her to it. She had complained earlier that the ball wasn’t perfect, hence her sister’s goal wasn’t legit. However, daddy who served as referee and VAR declared that the goal would count.

Impressed with his daughter’s footwork, Mikel Obi captioned the cute video;

“Mimi the left footer”.

Mimi the left footer ⚽️♥️

