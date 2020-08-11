Stunning Picture of Blue-eyed Risqot and Her Daughters Hit the Internet

Risqot Abdulwasiu became a viral sensation after a video of herself and her daughters, who have clear blue eyes hit the internet back in July.
The Kwara state indigene who revealed that she was sent packing out of her matrimonial home by her husband because she and her daughters have beautiful eyes was photographed by ace photographer, Mofe Bamuyiwa with the stunning pictures released on social media.
Risqot and her daughters,Kaosara and Hasanat, caught the attention of the First Lady of Kwara State, HE Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq and other well meaning Nigerians who have reached out to them with a GoFundMe Page started for her children’s education.
Check out their stunning image as photographed by Mofe Bamuyiwa.
View this post on Instagram
Ocular Albinism Ocular Albinism is a genetic condition /Mutation ,with the lack of pigmentation at the back of the eyes . Melanin is provided by our cells called Melanocytes , which is found in your skin, hair and eyes .several genes provide instructions for the making of proteins involved in the production of melanin . RESEARCH It’s proven that behind every Brown eyes , there is a blue eye. The only difference is the thin layer of the pigment on the surface . If the Pigment is away the the light can enter the stroma and reflects back the blue end of the spectrum It was believed that the light skin arose in Europeans 40,000 years ago , soon after the people left the tropical Africa for higher latitude .as they moved to the colder regions , needed something to synthesize Vitamins D in places where the UV light is lower , and that caused the change in the mutation of the genes . More research on this coming soon . *But as a result of this lack of knowledge RISIQOT was sent out of her husbands house because of her beautiful blue eyes*. Make up by @ritarosebeauty Hair by @trhairsuredbytolu Photography @mofebamuyiwa Assisted by @moh_visuals Cinematographer by @mcshot.anusiem Dress designed @the_maam Back drop by @zenbackdrops Charity given by @myextendedhands and many others #bmbstudio #mofebamuyiwa #portraitjournalism #documentaryphotography #documentaries #stories #family #mumandme #motherandchild #bond #africa #nigeria #melanin #africastories #ilorin #nigeria #nigeriastories #blueyes #albinism #ocularalbinism