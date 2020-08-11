Stunning Picture of Blue-eyed Risqot and Her Daughters Hit the Internet

Risqot Abdulwasiu became a viral sensation after a video of herself and her daughters, who have clear blue eyes hit the internet back in July.

The Kwara state indigene who revealed that she was sent packing out of her matrimonial home by her husband because she and her daughters have beautiful eyes was photographed by ace photographer, Mofe Bamuyiwa with the stunning pictures released on social media.

Risqot and her daughters,Kaosara and Hasanat, caught the attention of the First Lady of Kwara State, HE Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq and other well meaning Nigerians who have reached out to them with a GoFundMe Page started for her children’s education.

Check out their stunning image as photographed by Mofe Bamuyiwa.

