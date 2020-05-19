 Stunning photos of 82-yr-od grandma sets internet on fire

Fashion

We often talk about golden oldies – in reference to things or people that get better with age – and one grandma has just taken the concept up a notch.

It all began after a Twitter user, @wild_hearts took to the microblogging site to gush about her 82-year-old grandmother who she described as her “barbie and beauty queen” in photos she shared – to the utter amazement of her followers.

The photos, which have since gone viral shortly, came with the caption;

“Are we talking about fly Grandmas? Here’s my Barbie, 82 and fine too! My beauty queen”

Well, check out the sizzling photos below and tell us what you think of the fly grandma.

 

