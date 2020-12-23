‘Students are being abducted to embarrass Buhari’ – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has given a rather outlandish take on why Islamist terrorists are targeting schools in the Northern part of the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Lai Mohammed claimed that students are being abducted to embarrass the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and inflict damage on the credibility of Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed pointed out that in other to attract global concerns terrorists were attacking soft targets deliberately.

He said:

“These are all terrorists who want to embarrass the government and catch the attention of the entire world.

“The psychology is to inflict the most serious damage on the credibility of a country, giving the impression that if you cannot protect the most vulnerable in the country, such government is incompetent.”

